Suze Orman on high inflation: 'There are only two ways to get through this.' Here's how

The consumer price index, a key inflation gauge, rose 8.6% in May from a year ago — its highest increase in more than 40 years — as prices continue to surge in every category, from food, to gas, to housing costs.

"I personally believe that this inflation is here to stay for quite some time," said Suze Orman, host of the “Women & Money ... and Everyone Smart Enough to Listen” podcast. Last month, she joined CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson on CNBC's Twitter Space conversation, "Invest with Pride: Ready. Set. Grow."

High inflation can have a significant effect on your finances. It's costing American households an extra $460 per month, according to economists at Moody's Analytics.

"There are only two ways to get through this inflationary environment, and that really is to spend less and save more," Orman, who is also the co-founder of emergency savings firm SecureSave, told CNBC.

Here are two tips for achieving that amid rising prices.