Target's minimum wage now up to $24/hour: What to expect from salary growth overall, from an economist

Workers at Target could start seeing their wages rise to as much as $24 an hour starting this year, the company announced February 28.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to employees in the most competitive markets like New York.

The pay hike is part of a plan in which Target will spend $300 million in the year ahead on employees, which includes signing more workers for health-care benefits. Hourly employees who work at least 25-hours per week will qualify for health-care benefits, which means about 20% more employees will have access.

In the last few months, pay has risen fastest in certain sectors, says Elise Gould, a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute. Areas like leisure, retail, and hospitality are "where lower-wage workers have been seeing some increases in opportunities and experienced wage growth."

Despite the fact that Target is one the largest retailers in the world, its decision to increase wages doesn't necessarily mean other employers will follow suit, though, Gould says, adding, "I have some concerns that that kind of leverage that workers have right now will not be sustained in the long run."