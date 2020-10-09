'Don't feel pressured to buy too much on Prime Day': 3 stores besides Amazon that are having sales

After a delay, Amazon's highly anticipated annual sale, Prime Day, will take place October 13 and 14. But as in prior years, Amazon will not be the only retailer offering deep discounts on a wide range of products during these days. Many big-box chains will hold sales during the same days. So even if you don't have a Prime membership, you can still benefit from deals meant to compete with Amazon, says Matt Wehner, shopping expert at BestBlackFriday.com. "Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are always fighting to be the lowest," he says. "Whoever goes low first gets copied. For shoppers who don't have a Prime membership and therefore need to shop outside of Amazon, that's a good thing." Here are the best sales happening on Prime Day that aren't on Amazon.

Best Buy

"Best Buy is trying something interesting," Wehner says. "They are offering a small selection of its Black Friday discounts on those days, including one of its TV door-busters, a Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $529.99." Laptops will also be starting at $120 and JBL wireless headphones will be $70 (original price: $140), according to reporting by The Verge. However, most deals have not been revealed yet. By kicking off its Black Friday sale on October 13, Best Buy will be the first store to announce Black Friday deals.

Target

Like last year, Target is having its Deal Days sale during Amazon's Prime Days. Some of the discounts on Deal Days are the same as what they have been in years past, such as up to 10% off laptops and "home theater" items like speakers. However, some appear targeted to the realities of the pandemic. For example, home office supplies will be up to 20% off. A La-Z-Boy desk chair that was originally $308.46 will be $275. Hot tubs will be up to 25% off, and musical instruments will be up to 50% off.

Walmart

From October 11 to 15, Walmart is hosting its own sale called the Big Save Event. The sale will feature "Black-Friday-like savings on thousands of items," according to BlackFriday.com, though it has not said if this is an early reveal of what it will discount on Black Friday. Some tech deals include a JVC 55" Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV, which will retail for $248, more than $150 less than its current price tag of $400. The Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Party will be $40, about $20 less than its original retail price. Other deals include tall Hunter rain boots, which will be priced at $60 (original price: $150), and The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot which will retail for $50, or half off.

