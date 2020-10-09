Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Spending

'Don't feel pressured to buy too much on Prime Day': 3 stores besides Amazon that are having sales

To compete with Amazon's Prime Day, some stores are revealing their Black Friday deals now. Here's what some of the biggest retailers are discounting this month.

Aditi Shrikant@aditi_shrikant
Twenty/20

After a delay, Amazon's highly anticipated annual sale, Prime Day, will take place October 13 and 14. But as in prior years, Amazon will not be the only retailer offering deep discounts on a wide range of products during these days. 

Many big-box chains will hold sales during the same days. So even if you don't have a Prime membership, you can still benefit from deals meant to compete with Amazon, says Matt Wehner, shopping expert at BestBlackFriday.com.

"Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are always fighting to be the lowest," he says. "Whoever goes low first gets copied. For shoppers who don't have a Prime membership and therefore need to shop outside of Amazon, that's a good thing." 

Here are the best sales happening on Prime Day that aren't on Amazon.

Best Buy

"Best Buy is trying something interesting," Wehner says. "They are offering a small selection of its Black Friday discounts on those days, including one of its TV door-busters, a Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $529.99." 

Laptops will also be starting at $120 and JBL wireless headphones will be $70 (original price: $140), according to reporting by The Verge. However, most deals have not been revealed yet. By kicking off its Black Friday sale on October 13, Best Buy will be the first store to announce Black Friday deals. 

Target

Like last year, Target is having its Deal Days sale during Amazon's Prime Days. Some of the discounts on Deal Days are the same as what they have been in years past, such as up to 10% off laptops and "home theater" items like speakers.

However, some appear targeted to the realities of the pandemic. For example, home office supplies will be up to 20% off. A La-Z-Boy desk chair that was originally $308.46 will be $275. Hot tubs will be up to 25% off, and musical instruments will be up to 50% off. 

Whoever goes low first gets copied. For shoppers who don't have a Prime membership and therefore need to shop outside of Amazon, that's a good thing.
Matt Wehner
shopping expert at BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart

From October 11 to 15, Walmart is hosting its own sale called the Big Save Event. The sale will feature "Black-Friday-like savings on thousands of items," according to BlackFriday.com, though it has not said if this is an early reveal of what it will discount on Black Friday. 

Some tech deals include a JVC 55" Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV, which will retail for $248, more than $150 less than its current price tag of $400. The Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Party will be $40, about $20 less than its original retail price

Other deals include tall Hunter rain boots, which will be priced at $60 (original price: $150), and The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot which will retail for $50, or half off

What products to buy on Amazon

There are some products that might just be less expensive on Amazon,  says consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch. "Amazon will have the best prices on their own brand of products, from the Echo Dot to the Fire TV to the Kindle," she says.

But if you're not married to the Amazon brand, you might be able to save money by shopping around. "Competitor products to their suite of devices may be cheaper at a competitor, so just make sure you're comparing prices," she says. 

And remember, Woroch says, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner. Those traditional sale days are sure to bring in more deep discounts on tech and home products: "Don't feel pressured to buy too much on Prime Day." 

More from Grow: 

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map