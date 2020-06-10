Tax Day this year is July 15: Here's everything you need to know about the extended deadline

Back in March, the coronavirus pandemic prompted the Treasury Department and the IRS to push back the federal tax deadline for this year from April 15 to July 15, giving Americans an extra three months to file and pay their federal income taxes. Now that the extended deadline is fast approaching, you may be among the many Americans who still need to file a return. During the 2020 tax year, the IRS expects to receive approximately 155.1 million individual income tax returns, according to Treasure Department data. But as of May 29, the IRS had received just over 133.8 million of them. If you haven't gotten around to doing your taxes, that's understandable. But make sure to meet the new deadline, if at all possible, since IRS penalties for late payments and late tax filings still apply, even amid a global pandemic. And scrambling to file your taxes at the last minute can be stressful. With just over a month to go, here's what you need to know about filing your taxes by July 15 and what to do if you need an extension.

Freelancers owe two quarterly payments on July 15

Typically, freelancers pay estimated quarterly taxes in April, June, September, and January. But this year, as part of the broader deadline extension, the estimated tax payments that would have been due on April 15 and June 15 are now both due July 15, 2020. Hopefully, you've set aside a little from each paycheck for taxes. Failure to pay quarterly estimated taxes could mean paying a penalty to the IRS for underpayment. "I think a lot of people are extending [quarterly payments], and they haven't been good about budgeting, and they're going to learn the hard way. The IRS isn't very forgiving," says Mike Kojonen, the founder and owner of Principal Preservation Services LLC in Woodbury, Minnesota. You can use this IRS tax withholding estimator to figure out how much you may need to pay. The best course of action, says Kojonen, is to budget for taxes throughout the year. One expert sets aside 40% of every paycheck in an account called "Uncle Sam's Money" to cover taxes and retirement savings.

Video by David Fang

W-2 earners will benefit from filing ASAP

Not only will filing before the July 15 deadline help you avoid costly penalties and interest, but doing so can also giving you a much needed cash infusion sooner rather than later. In the week ending May 29, the IRS issued about 730,000 refunds for recent filers. "A lot of W-2 employees are getting refunds," says Kojonen. "If the IRS is holding onto your money, they're not paying interest, so why not get your money back sooner, especially at a time when you could really use it?" If you're struggling after a disruption in or loss of income, your refund could provide a financial cushion. The average refund was $2,770, as of May 29. You're also less likely to become a victim of a fraudulent tax return scheme by filing earlier: "Over the last five years, it's really grown," says Kojonen. "The sooner you can file, the sooner you can prevent someone from filing in your name."

Using an HSA or IRA can still help reduce your taxable income

Thanks to the extended deadline, you still have time to make a so-called prior-year contribution to your IRA for 2019 of up to last year's limit of $6,000. Just be sure to tell your financial institution that you want the money to count for 2019 rather than 2020. Depending on how much you earn and whether you have access to a workplace retirement plan, your contributions to a traditional IRA may be tax deductible. You also have more time to contribute to a health savings account, which is a savings vehicle that allows people enrolled in a high-deductible health plan to use pretax dollars to pay for medical care. Your HSA contributions are either pretax or tax-deductible and will reduce your taxable income for the year.

Video by David Fang

You can still file for an extension