As tax deadline nears, FTC alleges TurboTax owner Intuit is 'misleading' users: What you need to know

The Federal Trade Commission announced on March 28 that it is suing Intuit, the owner of TurboTax, for "misleading" users.

"TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for 'free' tax filing services, and then hitting them with charges when it's time to file," Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement Tuesday. "We are asking a court to immediately halt this bait-and-switch, and to protect taxpayers at the peak of filing season."

In response to the lawsuit, Kerry McLean, executive vice president and general counsel of Intuit, told CNBC the agency's arguments "simply aren't credible." Almost 100 million Americans have filed their taxes for free with TurboTax in the last eight years, McLean added.

TurboTax is the most popular tax software in America, used by two-thirds of those who file electronically, according to a recent report from Moody's Analytics.