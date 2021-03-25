Most states follow IRS in delaying Tax Day: This map shows the new deadline in every state

The IRS announced that it was delaying the deadline to file and pay federal income tax returns by about a month, from April 15 to May 17. The news wasn't a total surprise: Lawmakers and consumer advocates had been calling for the IRS to give taxpayers and preparers more time, given the tax season's later-than-usual start and retroactive tax code adjustments from the American Rescue Plan that addressed the economic fallout from the pandemic. "This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities," IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said in a statement. But there's a snag: The IRS delay only affects federal returns. States set their own filing and payment deadlines. If left unchanged, those would create a monthlong gap between the traditional April 15 Tax Day and the new May 17 federal deadline. As expected, many states have followed the government's lead, and some have struck out on their own.

How states changed their tax deadlines

Even before last week's announcement, some states in the Midwest and the South that were hit hard by February winter storms had already pushed their tax days to the summer. (The IRS has also given them a federal filing reprieve until June 15.) In the days immediately following the IRS change to a May 17 deadline, only California, Maine, and Pennsylvania amended their filing dates. That tally grew over the course of this week as more and more states and the District of Columbia slowly changed their deadlines to match the grace period from the federal government. As of March 25, only two states — Hawaii and Iowa — have not.

Other tax deadlines are still April 15

The quickly shifting tax deadlines demonstrate a guiding principle for doing your taxes, warns Greg Kling, who teaches tax accounting at the University of Southern California: Whatever you're considering, remember that "it's not OK until they tell you it's OK." Other tax-related deadlines have not changed. If you pay estimated taxes for your side hustle or small business, those Q1 payments are still due April 15, for example. And prior-year contributions to your IRA or HSA, which the IRS has not explicitly delayed, must still be made before April 15. "The IRS has authority to move deadlines based on disasters. Making your IRA contribution is not a disaster-related issue," Kling explains. "I don't think they're going to move it," he adds, "so make your IRA contribution by April 15."

Just because you can wait until May 17 doesn't mean it's smart