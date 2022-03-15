63-year-old baker making $4,000 a month teaching online classes on Udemy: Here's my best advice

Teresa Greenway, 63, began baking sourdough bread in 2004 after her daughter told her, "Nobody can make real sourdough bread, Mom, not even you." Within months of trying, she proved her daughter wrong, and continued developing the hobby as well as sharing her experience on a personal blog and a YouTube channel.

Greenway got divorced in 2010 and was looking for work in 2014 to support her two kids. "I had been a wife and a mother for 30 years," she says. "I had no work background, no work history and no training." But she could bake sourdough.

So when Greenway eventually took an online course about entrepreneurship with business coach Sherold Barr, Barr asked her, "Why don't you do something with that?"

Greenway decided to create a course on online learning platform Udemy teaching people how to bake sourdough bread. It was a hit. "The very first month of my course I made $1,000," she says, "which was amazing because at that point, I was only making about $300 a month."

She's since added 12 more courses to her Udemy page, including how to bake bagels and how to bake panettone. They bring in an average of $4,000 per month. She's now also expanded her business into a membership site called The Baking Network, on which she regularly shares baking tips from herself and other bakers, some of her teachings, and recipes.

Here's Greenway's advice for any other aspiring online instructors or entrepreneurs.