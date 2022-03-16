Entry-level Tesla costs $10,000 more than last year amid an 'immense increase in interest in electric cars'

Tesla has increased its car prices in the U.S. and China for the second time in a week after CEO Elon Musk warned of inflation pressure on the business.

"This isn't taking anyone by surprise," says Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds. "We're seeing an immense increase in interest in electric cars, which happens anytime gas prices spike."

About a year ago, Tesla's cheapest model, the Model 3, had a starting prices of $36,900. Now the Model 3 starts at $46,990. And the prices of Tesla's wide array of electric vehicles are up by 5 to 10% over the past year.

The cost of the Model 3 isn't that far off from other non-electric car prices, Caldwell points out: "The average new vehicle transaction price in February was $45,596. That was a 12.7% increase, year over year."

Used cars, and especially used Teslas, have seen their costs surge even more, Caldwell says. Over the last year, used-car prices shot up 41%, according to the Consumer Price Index, which tracks inflation.