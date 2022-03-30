'The greatest predictor of success in markets,' and how to take advantage, from a financial advisor

As an investor, you have to accept that certain things are out of your control. Your collection of sensible, well-researched investments could be humming along before interest rate worries or inflation fears or foreign wars or housing bubbles or a series of bad tweets or a meteor strike comes along and sends your portfolio plummeting. That makes it all the more important that optimize what you can control to give yourself the best chance to build long-term wealth. The earlier you realize that, the better, says Craig Ferrantino, president of Craig James Financial Services in Melville, New York. As a young person, "you have something that older investors don't have: time," he told Grow. "Time is the greatest predictor of success in markets." That doesn't mean you can buy any old stock, mutual fund, or ETF, sit back, and watch your millions accumulate. Time in the market, though very important, is just one factor that you'd be wise to focus on if you seek investing success. Markets are unpredictable, but over long periods, you can up your odds of odds of achieving good results by following a few important maxims, investing experts say. Here's what they say are the most important things to pay attention to.

Time: Your 'greatest money-making asset'

The idea that the earlier you begin investing, the better is predicated on the assumption that markets will rise throughout your lifetime as an investor. There is no guarantee that this will be the case, but it's been a relatively safe bet so far: The S&P 500 has returned somewhere in the neighborhood of 10% per year, on average, over the course of the last several decades.

Consider: A 21-year-old invests $1,000 in a portfolio that earns 7% annually, and contributes $100 per month thereafter. By the time she is 66 and ready to retire, she'd have more than $404,000, according to Grow's compound interest calculator. Had she started just five years later, at age 26, she'd end up with about $280,000, despite earning the same return on her investments.

Diversification: 'The most important thing for an investor'

For the above example to work, an investor would have to achieve steady, market-like returns over a long period, which is why Ferrantino excluded investors who hold narrow stock portfolios. Devoting big chunks of your portfolio to just a few investments can come with huge swings in performance if those investments fare well or do poorly. Such swings can influence investors to try to buy or sell their investments in an attempt to time the market, which can lead to subpar results.

"You're trying to build an all-weather portfolio," Lauren Hunt, a certified financial planner and senior advisor at the Monetta Group, told Grow. "Having something you can stick with through thick and thin is going to be the most important thing for an investor." That's where diversification comes in. By investing across a broad range of asset classes, you plan that different parts of your portfolio will behave in different ways under different market conditions. Diversified portfolios can offer a "smoothing" effect on your returns, which makes it less likely that sharp drawdowns will tempt you into panicking and selling. "Research has shown that those portfolios will get you a higher risk-adjusted return over time," Hunt adds.

Cost: The only 'reliable' way of predicting future success