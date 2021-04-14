How to 'grow your wealth with every paycheck,' from the author of 'Think Like a Breadwinner'

My friend Jessica still remembers the beautiful bracelet she got from her parents for her bat mitzvah, or Jewish coming of age ceremony, when she was 12. A couple of years later, for her brother's bar mitzvah gift, their dad opened an investment account for him and started teaching him how to invest so he'd have enough to help provide for a family one day. Neither she nor her parents ever imagined that 27 years later, Jessica — who became a single mom at age 39 — would be the one supporting a family herself. While her bracelet gathered dust in a drawer, her brother's investment account continued to grow. Its value increased exponentially over time. "I could have used that investment account," she told me recently. Women tend to invest less and later than men, meaning we can miss out on many of the benefits of allowing our money to grow over time, and we end up with significantly less wealth than men. Single women have an average of 32 cents for every $1 in net worth that men have, on average. Pretty much everyone can benefit from investing, though, especially if you're looking to achieve financial freedom. And once you get into the habit of doing it regularly, you can grow your wealth with every paycheck.

The gender gap in investing and wealth-building

Women aren't often raised to think of ourselves as wealth-builders, or taught or encouraged to invest for ourselves, at least outside of contributing to a retirement account. Nor are we given the message of how critically important, and empowering, it can be to build our own wealth. In the past, it was common for men to do most of the earning and investing for the household while women managed the household budgets. While that's changing, surveys find that parents are still more likely to teach their girls how to track their spending and budget, while they teach their sons about building credit and investing to build wealth. Even media created by and for women tends to reinforce these outdated tropes about budgeting versus investing. Anne Boden, CEO of the British bank Starling, commissioned a linguistic study a few years ago of 300 money-related articles. She found that 90% of those aimed at women suggested spending less, while the majority aimed at men focused on investing and building wealth.

Pretty much everyone can benefit from investing, and once you get into the habit, you can grow your wealth with every paycheck.

So it shouldn't be surprising that while research shows women are almost equally as confident as men when it comes to financial tasks like paying bills and budgeting, men continue to be much more confident about their investing knowledge and more likely to invest in stocks — with only about 1 in 4 women saying they're comfortable with how much they know about investing. The result is that many women end up waiting to put their money to work by investing it in stocks and bonds. One S&P Global survey found just 26% of U.S. women invest in the stock market.

A simple 3-step process for growing your wealth

Fortunately, it's never too late to retrain your brain. And that process starts with reframing how you look at each paycheck. So often we ask ourselves what we can afford on our salary. But we should also be thinking about how to leverage each paycheck to grow our money so that we can start building wealth to ensure we can afford everything we want throughout our lives. Here's how. Step 1: Make sure you're getting paid the most you can at any time That means checking your market value — looking to see what other people in similar jobs in your area and industry are making — and ensuring your salary lines up. It also means advocating for yourself financially, and tracking and quantifying the value you bring to your employer, so that you have examples and numbers to back you up when you ask for a raise or go for a promotion. Step 2: Save and invest as much as you can from every check you get That allows some of the money you earn to start earning more on its own. Ideally, you want to set aside 15% or more of your checks for your future, but you can start smaller. What's most important is starting. Put some money into a high-yield savings account to tap in the event of an unexpected expense, like a car or home repair, or job loss. Most financial advisors recommend having enough to cover 3-6 months of basic expenses.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst Once you have that secure foundation, invest. Buying stocks and bonds gives your money the chance to grow even more over time to really break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle and start building wealth to cover future goals. This doesn't require that you be a stock market pro who can pick the right stocks at just the right time to benefit. Consider this: The S&P 500 index, which tracks 500 of the largest companies' stocks, has returned about 10% on average for almost a century, or about 7% to 7.5% after inflation. That's an average. The market has gone up more some years, and down others, though every downturn has ended in an upturn. But that average return can add up over time.