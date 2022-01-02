Here are the 3-paycheck months for 2022 — and 5 smart ways to make those extra checks count, according to a CFP

If you get paid biweekly as a W-2 employee, there are usually two glorious months out of the year when you get three paychecks instead of two.

The months in which you take home three checks depends on your pay schedule. If your first paycheck in 2022 is scheduled for Friday, January 7, your three-paycheck months will be April and September.

If your first paycheck in 2022 is Friday, January 14, your three-paycheck months are July and December.

Planning ahead for three-paycheck months can help you reach your money goals faster, says Marguerita Cheng, a certified financial planner and the CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth. If you and your partner commingle your assets, "there could be a situation in which you have four extra checks," and can really make big financial moves, she says.

Here are five smart ways Cheng says her clients spend or save their money when it's a three-paycheck month.