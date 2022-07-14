July is a 3-paycheck month for some — Here are 3 'smart' ways to make that extra check count, according to a CFP

If you get paid biweekly as a W-2 employee, typically there are two months out of the year when you get paid thrice. For some lucky workers, July 2022 is the first one this year.

Your three-paycheck months will depend on your pay schedule. If you look back at your pay statements from January and your first paycheck in 2022 was scheduled for Friday, January 7, your three-paycheck months would have been this past April and this upcoming September. But if your first check of the year was on Friday, January 14, your three-paycheck months are July and December.

More frequent paychecks can lead to overspending, according to a new study published in the Journal of Consumer Research. Those who get paid more frequently spend more because they perceive themselves to be wealthier, the study found. If a person who typically gets paid once a month starts getting paid every weekday they will spend about $250 more dollars that year.

Instead, there are "smart ways" you can use that extra paycheck to help you achieve more financial security, says Carolyn McClanahan, a CFP and the founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida.

Here are three of the best ways to make that extra paycheck count, in order of importance, according to McClanahan.