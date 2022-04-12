The top 10 cities for working women — and 'it's not just that the laws are good,' says labor expert

Two years into the pandemic, "women who left the labor force are still not working due to the working conditions and the burden of having to support their families," says Sarita Gupta, vice president of U.S. Programs at the Ford Foundation and co-author of the forthcoming book about women's collective bargaining, "The Future We Need."

Women still hold 1.4 million fewer jobs than they did at the start of the pandemic, according to the National Women's Law Center. And in 2020, women's median hourly earnings were 84% of men's, according to the Pew Research Center. That means the national pay gap is 16%.

Some cities in the U.S. are working to change their infrastructure to cater to the many challenges women face as they balance work and family. MagnifyMoney recently compared the 50 largest U.S. metro areas to see which have the best systems in place. They considered metrics such as the percentage of unemployed women ages 20 to 64, the percentage of women business owners, and the average cost of daycare as a percentage of median earnings for women in the city.

In some of these metro areas, "it's not just that the laws are good," says Erica Smiley, executive director of workers' rights organization Jobs With Justice and co-author of "The Future We Need." In these areas, "people are organized in a way to be able to respond quickly and set the standards that they need in that moment."

Here are the top 10 best U.S. places for working women, according to MagnifyMoney, including some of their specific ratings and each location's population per the U.S. Census Bureau.