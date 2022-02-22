Meet the 'Trans Capitalist' focused on bringing financial literacy to the LGBTQ+ community

K. Kenneth Davis, a financial educator known as The Trans Capitalist, has made it his mission to help the LGBTQ+ community understand money.

His passion comes from his own experiences: A decade ago, Davis says he found himself nearing a financial catastrophe. Credit card bills were piling up, he was facing eviction, and he was at risk of losing his car.

He was also in the process of transitioning, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars. "It felt like I was never going to be able to transition fully to live my truth," says Davis, who is now 33.

"Everything started crashing," he says. "I just hated myself for getting into this situation."

At that low point, he read "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. Davis says the book helped him realize that he had the tools to gain financial freedom — and to empower others in the transgender and LGBTQ+ community with that same knowledge.

"For me, it was just like, 'How can I defend myself against capitalism, especially being a transgender person of color within America?'" he says.