$4,000 per person to travel in the U.S.: A new bill would help Americans vacation

Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) recently proposed a new bill that, if passed, would give Americans a $4,000 tax credit for taking a vacation within the United States.

Under the American Tax Rebate and Incentive Program Act, or the American TRIP Act, each adult could claim up to $4,000 in travel-related expenses. Married couples could receive up to $8,000, and families would be eligible for another $500 credit per child.

The credit would apply to vacations taken between December 31, 2019, and January 1, 2022, so if you took a vacation earlier in 2020, you could write it off in your taxes. To be eligible, the trip has to be more than 50 miles from your home.

"The American TRIP Act is about getting more than 180,000 Arizonans and over 9 million Americans who are employed by the tourism and hospitality industries back to work," McSally said, according to a press release. "If Americans aren't traveling, then millions of other Americans have no job to go back to."

The idea may have some support from the White House. President Donald Trump discussed an "Explore America tax credit that Americans can use for domestic travel, including visits to restaurants," at a briefing in May, adding, "That's a big deal."

Still, critics have pointed to a number of problems with the bill, including a design that means low- and middle-income people are unlikely to benefit from the tax break. Plus, the bill might encourage travel at a time when the U.S. still does not have the coronavirus outbreak under control. For those reasons, experts say, the bill is unlikely to pass.

Yet the idea comes at a time when many Americans feel restless. Roughly 1 in 5 people (19%) say they would travel right now, according to a survey from The Vacationer during mid May of 583 Americans. An additional 39% say they would be comfortable traveling within the next 3-6 months.

Just because you want to travel doesn't mean you should yet, though, doctors warn. "I'm not trying to take travel away from anyone, but in this day and age it requires an extra layer of thought," says Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, a pulmonary and critical care medicine physician.

Whether or not the TRIP Act passes, there are precautions one should take when traveling during the pandemic.