Trump's diagnosis moves stocks and maybe the stimulus bill; new car prices are up: How today's headlines could affect your money

Trump's diagnosis moves stocks and possibly the stimulus bill, and new car prices are up. Here's how today's headlines could affect your money:

Market responds to Trump diagnosis

The Dow and S&P 500 both broke a four-week losing streak last week, and all three major indices were up Monday. All eyes are on President Donald Trump's Covid-19 treatment, and stocks moved higher after he tweeted that he would be discharged from the hospital later Monday. The pharmaceutical company Regeneron's stock also rose on news that Trump was administered the company's experimental treatment. It's good to keep in mind that by the time you hear about a price jump tied to an event, it is often too late for the average investor to "trade the news." Many top investors recommend focusing on the big picture rather than the daily ups and downs.

Pressure for a stimulus bill

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

New vehicle prices increase

Cars are getting more expensive. The estimated average price for a light vehicle was $38,723 in September 2020, according to new data from Kelley Blue Book. New-vehicle prices increased an average of $940 (up 2.5%) from September 2019 and $23 (0.1%) from last month. The good news: Interest rates on auto loans for new vehicles are at less than 4.5%, down slightly from last year. And many dealerships have interest-free promotions. Compare financing offers before heading to the dealership.

Words you've heard: Trading the news