Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
News You Can Use

Trump tweets support for stimulus checks; mortgage rates hit new low: How today's headlines could affect your money

Markets react to Trump’s tweets saying he’d approve $1,200 stimulus checks, student loan borrowers pause payments, and mortgage rates hit a new low.

Euny Hong@euny
Getty Images

The market reacts to Trump's tweets; under 11% of people with federal student loans are paying them during the pandemic; and mortgage rates hit a new low. Here's how today's headlines could affect your money.

Markets react to Trump tweets

Markets rose Wednesday morning following tweets by President Donald Trump promising to approve stand-alone, smaller bills from Congress, including one for additional Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) small business funding and another for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

"I am ready to sign right now," he declared, saying, "they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY."

Earlier Tuesday, Trump had tweeted that he was halting coronavirus stimulus negotiations until after the election. In that case, "money wouldn't get into people's hands probably until 2021," experts pointed out. Markets had tumbled on the news.

Most federal student loan borrowers are taking a repayment break

Under 11% of people with federal student loans are continuing to pay them during the pandemic, according to a report by Mark Kantrowitz of Savingforcollege.com. The rest are benefiting from the student loan payment pause Trump enacted earlier this year, which allows most borrowers to suspend repayments until January 2021.

For many, the suspension will allow them to focus on more pressing financial needs. But if you're in a position to comfortably continue your payments, it may be smart to do so; after all, a postponement of a loan is different from loan forgiveness. For some, the psychological burden of being in debt might make debt repayment feel like an urgent priority. But weigh the repayment against the benefit of putting the money toward other goals, like building an emergency fund or boosting 401(k) contributions.

VIDEO2:0902:09
Suze Orman's 2 rules for borrowing student loans
Borrowing

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

Mortgage rates at a new record low

Mortgage rates moved to a new record low last week: Some types of 30-year-mortgages tumbled from 3.05% to 3.01%, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

House prices in August were up 5.9% year over year, according to a CoreLogic Home Prices Insights report. Still, the lower mortgage rates mean that your purchasing power is strong. 

Words you've heard: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is a "loan that helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis," according to the web site of the Small Business Association (SBA), which administers the loans. The program stopped on August 8, but Trump's tweets suggest that it could resume.

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map