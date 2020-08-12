Thanks to my side hustle, I paid off $38,000 in 18 months; now it's a job that makes me six figures

Five years ago, I was working full time in banking, and even though my salary was low, I loved my job. But I had a big problem: I had $38,000 worth of credit card debt. I was working hard, but I was still broke. One day after work, overwhelmed and tired, I got a letter in the mail telling me that due to a missed payment, my credit card debt had been sent to a collections agency. I didn't know what to do, but one thing I knew for sure at that moment was that I was going to pay my credit card debt and stop living paycheck to paycheck. I had to find ways to increase my income in order to be able to pay my debt. Today, I'm the founder of Economikat, a personal finance blog and Instagram platform that educates and empowers millennial women to get financially wealthy, and the founder of CP Clicks, a digital marketing and e-commerce company. Thanks to what I earned from my side hustle, I was able to pay of my credit card debt in 18 months, and CP Clicks is now my full-time, six-figure job. Here is what I've learned about how to turn a side hustle into a thriving career.

Katia Chesnok is the founder of CP Clicks and the blog Economikat. Courtesy Katia Chesnok

Pick a hustle that makes sense for you

To get started, I did research about different side hustles, but nothing really seemed to fit. Then, one day, while all this was going on, I was working with a client at the bank and she started telling me about her job. She was working as a digital marketing freelancer, creating online marketing and e-commerce campaigns for small companies using Google and Amazon advertisements. She mentioned the Google marketing certificates she took online, which were all free. I went home and looked into the certificate program. The idea really resonated with me, so I decided to pursue it. In less than a month, I had completed three free certificates.

Get referrals

I shared the news about my new skill with my network, telling them that I was now a certified online marketing specialist, and I hit the ground running. A few weeks after I shared my career news with my network, a neighbor recommended me to one of his friends who owned a small local business. He needed help in increasing his sales and wanted to promote his business online. That first referral was key. Once I had that experience under my belt and examples of the work I could do, I started to connect with more clients who needed online and e-commerce marketing services.

Devote time to your side hustle

As I grew my business, I would come home from my day job and work from 7 p.m. to midnight. I focused on my side hustle on the weekends as well. Between my full-time job, my side hustle, and all my other obligations, I was working over 80 hours per week for almost two years. I learned so much from this experience, but the biggest lesson was that discipline and consistency are key if you want to achieve a goal.

Take lots of small steps in the right direction

My side hustle was doing well; I had several clients; my monthly income had increased; but I also had to reduce my monthly discretionary expenses and stick to my budget in order to save more and pay my debt faster. I also negotiated and increased my salary at my day job. I found that the smallest steps were actually the most effective when it came to following through with my budget. I meal prepped at home and cut down on dining out and buying new clothes that weren't on sale. I researched discounted or free entertainment activities. And I waited at least 48 hours before buying something online, so I could determine if that item was really a need or just a want. I negotiated my car insurance down, canceled some other recurring costs like my cable and gym membership, and I found a cheaper cellphone plan. I also decided to stop using my credit cards while I was paying them off and used debit cards and cash instead.

Start with the end in mind