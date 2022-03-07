Understanding a middle school math concept can make you a better investor: This example shows how

OK, so your math teacher may have been wrong about a few things. You do, in fact, "carry a calculator around in your pocket every day," despite what you were told. But that doesn't mean the middle school version of you was right to question if you were ever going to have to use this stuff when your class was going over percentages. Say you're invested in an S&P 500 index fund, and you read in the news that the index fell 1% on a particular day. Then the next day, it rose 1%. Are you back to breakeven? If you remember the formula for percent change you may have learned in 8th grade, you know the answer is no. If weren't sure about that one, maybe it's time for a refresher. Because understanding percent change is key to understanding how investments behave and how your portfolio will grow over time.

Calculate percent change to understand how investments move

If you're listening to the news in your car you may hear a market update that expresses market movement in terms of points. Something like: "In market news, the Dow fell 363 points today, and the Nasdaq shed 250." If you tend to find that news less than useful, you're not alone. Ask someone to name how many points the Dow is at, and chances are they won't know the correct answer of "about 33,000" off the top of their head. (The Nasdaq is at about 13,000 these days, by the way.)

Video by David Fang Instead of using points, many financial media outlets tend to describe movements in indexes the same way you'd see gains or losses in the investments in your portfolio — as a percentage. To find percentage change, you subtract your starting value from the final value, divide by the initial value, and then multiply by 100. So if the Dow started the day at 33,000 and closed at 32,670, you'd subtract to get -300, divide by 33,000 to get 0.01, and finally multiply by 100 to arrive at a 1% decline.

Understanding percent change in your portfolio