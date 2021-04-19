Long-term unemployed see benefit delays at one-year mark: Here's how the headlines can affect your money

Stocks cap a winning week, and a microchip shortage means cars are getting more expensive. Plus, unemployment problems for workers reaching the end of their "benefit year." Here's how the news could affect your money.

The Dow, S&P add new records

All three major U.S. indexes rose Friday on strong corporate earnings reports and promising consumer spending data. The Dow and S&P closed at record highs for the second day in a row, capping a fourth consecutive week of gains. The Nasdaq has now posted three weeks of consecutive gains. Markets are down as of Monday morning.

Unemployed workers may experience problems at their 'benefit year'

As the pandemic spread last spring, more than 24 million people applied for unemployment benefits between March and April, according to Labor Department data. As people hit the one-year mark of receiving benefits, some are seeing payment delays. A few states are requiring workers to file a new claim for benefits. Typically, someone who reaches the end of their "benefit year" without finding work no longer qualifies for aid, but the American Rescue Plan extends eligibility through September.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

Limited inventory means cars are getting more expensive

High consumer demand and a manufacturing shortage of microchips have pinched new-car inventory across the country and pushed prices higher. The average price of a used car rose to nearly 13% in March to $23,000 compared to a year before, according to Edmunds.com. The average price for a new car rose to nearly $40,000. That said, if you are looking for a new vehicle, the used car market may be the way to go, especially if you're looking for a steep discount on a newer model. The average 1-year-old used car costs a striking 17% less than its new version, according to data from iSeeCars.com. You could save over $10,000 — and in one case, more than $20,000 — by going with a lightly used model that's just one year older.

Words you've heard: ESG