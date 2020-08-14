Do you qualify for the $300/week unemployment aid from Trump's revised order? Experts explain

On Saturday, the president signed an executive order issuing an extension of jobless aid benefits, which called for $300 per week from the federal government, plus up to $100 a week from state governments. The order came after the $600 per week in supplemental aid under the CARES Act lapsed at the end of July, leaving millions without additional aid they relied on to help pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it would cut its proposed enhanced unemployment benefit to $300 from $400 after many state officials said they couldn't afford their share. Some of the 30 million Americans who are currently out of work won't qualify for aid under the proposal, though, experts explain. Here's why.

Many Americans wouldn't be eligible

Americans collecting less than $100 a week in state benefits wouldn't be eligible for the additional federal aid, the executive order states. That amounts to about 950,000 people who wouldn't get additional federal jobless aid, according to a CNBC analysis of most recent Labor Department data. And, unlike under the CARES Act, gig or freelance workers wouldn't be eligible for the enhanced benefit under the president's orders. "The executive order would only provide aid to Americans who are eligible for traditional unemployment insurance. So, for example, Uber drivers and gig workers were covered by the pandemic unemployment insurance under the CARES Act. They're not eligible, in most cases, for traditional unemployment insurance, so they don't get covered," Joshua Gotbaum, a guest scholar at the Brookings Institution who has worked in five administrations under presidents of both parties, told Grow earlier this week. In order for Americans to receive any of the $300 federal aid, states would have to request the assistance from the federal government and have a system in place to deliver the aid, and many states don't want to "encourage unemployment benefits at all," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. "We've heard all too common accounts of individuals who just simply haven't been able to get their [unemployment benefit] requests through the system," Hamrick says. "Some states essentially make it very difficult for people to get benefits in the first place."

States can opt out of enhanced unemployment aid

On Tuesday, Larry Kudlow, the director of the White House National Economic Council, said states wouldn't have to pitch in their $100 portion to enact the program the president ordered. "We modified slightly the mechanics of the deal," Kudlow told Fox News. His comments came after governors from both political parties expressed concerns about the president's orders, since state budgets are already being pinched by costs associated with the pandemic. Originally, the president's order called for states to chip in 25% ($100) of the $400 benefit. To fund their share, states could count the first $100 they already pay in jobless benefits to meet that requirement. The problem is, most states have unemployment benefit minimums below $100. State unemployment varies widely depending on where you live. In Hawaii, for example, standard unemployment benefits can be as low as $5 a week. In Massachusetts, however, benefits can be as high as $1,234. Alternatively, states could find the money from their own budgets or from CARES Act funding, which created a $150 billion coronavirus relief fund. However, many states are strapped for cash and, much of that CARES Act money is already being allocated to other costs, said Gotbaum. "Some of the states have already spent the money, and if they haven't, they have plenty of things to do with that money. For example, reopen school," Gotbaum said.

'It's a very complicated situation'