Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
News You Can Use

New guidance on filing taxes if you got unemployment benefits: Here's how the headlines can affect your money

Plus, what to know about filing your taxes if you collected unemployment benefits last year.

Aditi Shrikant@aditi_shrikant
Share
Marg Johnson | Twenty20

Markets slip from record highs. What to know about filing your taxes if you collected unemployment benefits last year. Plus, steps to take before investing your stimulus check. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets fall from record highs

All three major indexes declined Thursday. The Nasdaq dropped 3% and the S&P 500 fell 1.5%. The Dow slipped 0.5%, after hitting an intraday high. 

The market were mixed Friday morning as traders reacted to news that the Federal Reserve will not extend a pandemic-era rule that lets banks hold less capital.

How to file taxes if you collected unemployment benefits in 2020

The American Rescue Plan waives federal taxes on unemployment benefits worth up to $10,200 for 2020. To qualify, filers must have earned under $150,000. This change is one reason why the IRS extended the federal tax filing deadline to May 17.

If you received unemployment last year and have not yet filed your taxes, experts suggest waiting a bit: The IRS and software providers are making updates to incorporate the tax break.

VIDEO3:2303:23
5 lesser-known benefits in the stimulus bill besides $1,400 checks
Saving

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

The IRS is also working on a solution for affected taxpayers who have already filed. "We believe that we will be able to automatically issue refunds associated with the $10,200," IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said during a congressional hearing Thursday. So don't prepare an amended return just yet. 

Moves to make before you invest your stimulus check

Thinking of investing your stimulus check? Experts say first make sure you have an adequate emergency fund and that you've paid down any high-interest debt. You should also have a diversified core portfolio

Once those boxes are checked, invest in ideas you're excited about. Even then, it's smart to lower your risk by investing in a thematic ETF instead of a single company or asset.

VIDEO2:5802:58
What is an ETF and should you invest in one?
Investing

Video by Jason Armesto

Words you've heard: thematic ETF

A thematic ETF is a kind of exchange-traded fund that tracks an array of assets related to a specific trend, such as online gaming or blockchain. More commonly, ETFs track an underlying index such as the S&P 500, or specific sectors or commodities.

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

Grow is published by Acorns + CNBC. Acorns helps you invest spare change automatically into diversified portfolios. Download the app today or learn more at Acorns.com.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2021 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2021 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map