Stimulus bill updates have some in DC 'optimistic,' 'encouraged': How today’s headlines could affect your money

President Donald Trump is pushing a larger stimulus package; jobless numbers were lower than expected; and shares of the cloud-based software company Snowflake jumped 111% at its IPO before slipping. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

A week after the Senate voted on a new "skinny" stimulus bill that failed to garner enough support to move forward, President Donald Trump is asking GOP lawmakers to go bigger.

On Twitter on Wednesday, the president urged Senate Republicans to aim for "much higher numbers" in their coronavirus-aid negotiations. Republicans had proposed to spend well under $1 trillion, while Democrats are asking for at least $2.2 trillion.

A bipartisan committee of self-proclaimed "problem solvers" in the House are pitching a new stimulus bill of up to $1.5 trillion, including $280 billion for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

Though it is not clear whether or not an agreement will be reached, some on Capitol Hill are hopeful. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on "Squawk on the Street" that he is "probably more optimistic about the potential for a deal in the last 72 hours than I have been in the last 72 days." And in a statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was "encouraged" by Trump's tweet.