Car sales are up, and other news affecting your money in the week ahead

The U.S. stock market just capped off two straight weeks of gains, something it hadn't done since mid-April. And as of Friday's close, the S&P 500 is down less than 6% for the year. The market's gains have come amid signs that the worst of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic may be abating. While nearly 40 million American workers have filed for jobless benefits since mid-March, the total number of people who are still unemployed has fallen. The week ahead will deliver one of the most closely watched reports on Wall Street: the monthly labor report. Economists currently expect that the unemployment rate reached 19% in May. Meanwhile, traders will monitor reports on manufacturing, auto sales, and the continued surge in oil prices. Here's what to watch in the stock market during the week ahead — and how the news could affect your bottom line.

Economists forecast another jump in the unemployment rate

What's happening: The Department of Labor's monthly employment report is scheduled for release on June 5, and it's likely to reflect the continued toll of the coronavirus outbreak. Economists are projecting less severe job losses of about 7 million in May versus the 20.5 million lost in April. Still, these experts forecast that the unemployment rate surged to 19%, which would be the most since the Great Depression. Traders will also monitor the industries that were hiring during the month of May to assess where the economy is growing.

Vehicle sales accelerated in May

What's happening: April marked the worst month for automobile sales since data started to be collected in 1980. Economists currently project that the pace of new vehicle sales accelerated in May, to about 11.7 million, which would be slightly more than in March, but still far below the prior six-month average of about 16.8 million. Meanwhile, oil prices jumped nearly 80% in May, amid higher demand for gas in the U.S. Why it matters: By cutting interest rates to near zero, the Fed hoped to encourage borrowing among consumers and businesses, such as taking out a loan to buy a new vehicle. What's more, some people who didn't previously own cars have considered buying them now as a safer alternative to public transportation, given the health concerns related to the coronavirus.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst What it means for you: If you're in the market for a new car, one silver lining of the pandemic is some good deals. Many car brands have offered incentives and discounts to buyers. The car rental company Hertz, for example, is declaring bankruptcy — and that means it's selling Corvettes marked down by $20,000. Even if you're not shopping for a new car, what your neighbors do matters to the overall economy. While motor vehicles and parts make up a small fraction of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, overall consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic growth. If Americans feel more confident about making big-ticket purchases like a vehicle right now, that's generally a good sign.

