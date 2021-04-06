Top 3 U.S. cities where homeowners borrow more than they can afford

Owning a home is a lifelong dream for many Americans, but some buyers are in over their heads. The national median home value is nearly $272,450, and those without a plan to pay off their mortgage loans might find it hard to keep up — especially during the pandemic. A key concern among current and aspiring homeowners is that their existing debt will make it harder to buy a new, bigger home or manage the expenses of ownership. Banks do factor in your monthly debt obligations when determining how much they're willing to lend, but it's still possible to be overleveraged, which means you've borrowed more than you can actively afford to pay back. WalletHub used September 2020 TransUnion data to calculate the ratio between the median mortgage debt and the median income in more than 2,500 U.S. cities and determine which had the largest share of overleveraged mortgage debtors. Researchers then found the difference between each city's median mortgage debt and its median home value. Here are the top three American cities where the most homeowners are overleveraged, according to WalletHub.

Willis, Texas

Overleverage score: 66.57

Median mortgage debt: $141,804

Median house value: $84,500

Median income: $25,570

Mortgage debt-to-income ratio: 555%

Mortgage debt-to-house value ratio: 168%

Dumfries, Virginia

Overleverage score: 66.49

Median mortgage debt: $280,392

Median house value: $213,300

Median income: $39,079

Mortgage debt-to-income ratio: 718%

Mortgage debt-to-house value ratio: 131%

Bell Gardens, California

Overleverage score: 62.57

Median mortgage debt: $260,390

Median house value: $415,200

Median income: $27,257

Mortgage debt-to-income ratio: 955%

Mortgage debt-to-house value ratio: 63%

Americans still struggle with debt

The wise move is to avoid becoming overleveraged if you can, says A. Donahue Baker, a CPA and the chief executive officer and co-founder of Money Avenue who's also a real estate developer. "Your home should never be a speculative purchase and you should never buy more than you can afford." But it's no wonder that many adults struggle with housing costs on top of their other expenses. Including consumer debt such as credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, and student debt, the average American is over $90,400 in the red. Millennials owe an average of $78,400. About one-third, 32%, of adults in a Clever survey from January told researchers they believed that they had too much debt to even qualify for a mortgage in the first place.

Take smart financial steps before you buy a home