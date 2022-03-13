Use points to plan vacations for spring or summer, travel expert says: They'll never 'be more valuable than they are today'

If you've been waiting to take a post-pandemic vacation, brace yourself, because airfare is getting more expensive by the day.

The cost of a plane ticket increased more than 5% between January and February, according to the most recent consumer price index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and it's almost 13% higher than it was a year ago.

Airline tickets typically get more expensive toward the spring and summer as vacation demand goes up, but this year's seasonal increases are being compounded by the rise in oil prices since Russia invaded Ukraine.

For travelers hoping cash in reward points to pay for their vacations, those rising prices could be a big headache, says Nick Ewen, senior travel editor at The Points Guy. It used to be that your points correlated with the distance you were hoping to travel, but more and more airlines are moving away from that model, he notes.

Now, "the number of points or the number of miles that you need corresponds directly to be the price of the ticket itself," Ewen says, and, because prices are going up so quickly, "your points and your miles are never going to be more valuable than they are today."

His advice: Book your travel early and use your points ASAP.