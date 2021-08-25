‘Everybody wants your car’: The top 10 used vehicles you can buy after a lease and sell for a profit

Drivers at the end of their car lease typically have three options: walk away, trade the vehicle in, or buy it outright. As the pandemic and a chip shortage drive up the cost of used rides, the last option might now be the most appealing: You could make a lot of money flipping a leased car.

"This is probably going to be the best time to sell for the rest of the year," says Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights at Edmunds.

"Everybody wants your car," he says, including dealerships and private buyers. "You have a lot of control in this situation."

Researchers at iSeeCars.com analyzed roughly 10 million new and pre-owned car sales to find the top vehicles from model year 2018 that you could buy at the end of a lease and then quickly sell for the most profit.

They estimated depreciation values for the now 3-year-old rides and applied that to the original sticker prices. Once they found the residual value, or the car's forecasted worth after wear-and-tear, they compared it to the average price tag of a used vehicle sold from May to July.

Here are 10 used cars that owners can profit most by flipping, according to iSeeCars.