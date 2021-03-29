How an Ohioan hopes to make '$15,000 a year' from his side hustle of selling beer from a firetruck

Kevin Mullan never thought his firetruck-turned-beer-dispensary could be anything more than a fun way to make extra cash. Mullan, a 39-year-old consultant, wanted the business "to keep up with my kids' private school tuition costs," he says. That was its purpose. But it turned into much more.

Mullan had the idea to turn a firetruck into a mobile beer tap after seeing friends take on a similar project. He realized there was no company in his home state of Ohio that could distribute local beer at events.

So in 2019, he took out $15,000 worth of loans from his local credit union, bought a $5,000 firetruck off Facebook Marketplace, and retrofitted it accordingly. He named the business Tapped 419 after an Ohio area code.

Just as the business started building up momentum, though, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the events the firetruck had so depended on were canceled. The new requests that started coming in changed the purpose of the firetruck for Mullan altogether. People started asking if the truck could make appearances at events and fundraisers for people in need of support during the pandemic — local health-care workers, for example.

Mullan realized Tapped 419 could be used not just as a fun way to make money but as a way of "giving back to the community," he says, and adds, "I'm still planning on paying for my kids to go to college off this damn thing, but along the way I realized that there's way more good that we can do."

Here's how Mullan's business went from a hustle to a mission.