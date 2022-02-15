Don't worry about personal Venmo transactions — the IRS won't tax them, says accountant: What you need to know

There's a lot of chatter online about a new tax reporting requirement that applies to users of third-party payment processers like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and Cash App. Under the American Rescue Plan, a provision went into effect at the beginning of this year that directs third-party payment processers to report transactions received for goods or services totaling over $600 per year to the IRS. "Many people are wondering what will happen if they pay a roommate rent using Venmo, or if they use one of these apps to send their kid's allowance, or pay a friend back for dinner," says Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant and tax expert at TurboTax. You won't be taxed on those transactions, Greene-Lewis says. Here's what you need to know about the new IRS cash app reporting requirements.

It's for tax year 2022, which you'll file in 2023

Before this legislation was passed, third-party payment platforms would only report transactions to the IRS if the user had more than 200 transactions and made more than $20,000 in payments over the course of a year. Now that the reporting threshold is much lower, "people are concerned," Green-Lewis says. The first thing you need to know is that the law doesn't apply to "the taxes you're filing for this year for tax season 2021, it's for tax year 2022," which you'll file in 2023, she says. Starting this year, third-party payment apps will track your transactions and issue you a 1099-K tax form if you earn $600 or more annually in income for goods or services. That form will be available to you next year and will also be automatically sent to the IRS. This tax form might include taxable and nontaxable transactions, especially if the account is for both business and personal use.

If you sell goods and services, 'become a good bookkeeper'

The reporting requirement should only impact you if you sell goods or services and you are paid using a cash app. So if you have a side hustle where you sell hand-made jewelry and your customers pay you via Venmo, "you need to become a good bookkeeper," says certified public accountant Sheneya Wilson, the founder and CEO of Fola Financial. "Even though you already write who it is and what it's for, that needs to be more specified," Wilson says. "PayPal and Venmo have a family and friend option or a service for business option, but a lot of entrepreneurs are using family and friends for everything." "In this adjustment period, I highly encourage entrepreneurs to keep a proper record. I tell my clients in their descriptions to leave details as if it was a journal entry. You want to write the date, who you're paying, what it was for, if there was an invoice attached to it that you're satisfying, write the invoice number," she says.

Be careful when using your account for both business and personal expenses