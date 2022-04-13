I used a visual timer for ADHD to boost focus for a week and didn't end up on YouTube once

I have attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. It's a neurodevelopmental disorder that impairs the executive functions in the brain, which are responsible for planning, initiating tasks, decision making, and, of course, attention.

Needless to say, time management and focus are a huge problem. While external distractions can definitely take a toll when I'm trying to get a work task done ― like write an article, for example ― internal distractions are just as hard to rein in. In just the last few minutes, I've been tempted to reorganize my entire schedule for tomorrow, message my boss about an early morning doctor's appointment, and chat with a colleague about the bagels she brought in this morning.

About 4.4% of adults in the U.S. have ADHD, according to a 2006 University of Michigan survey of 3,199 adults ages 18 to 44, which experts still cite today. But most people struggle with attention. In fact, people are mind-wandering 46.9% of the time, according to a 2010 Harvard study of 2,250 adults.

Luckily, there are tools you can use to help your wandering mind, whether you have ADHD or not. One such tool is a visual timer, a windup clock that gives a visual sense of time (pictured above).

"Analog time pieces (as opposed to digital), like these timers, make time both externalized (rather than in your head) and visual-spatial," J. Russell Ramsay, associate professor of clinical psychology and co-founder of the Adult ADHD Treatment and Research Program at the University of Pennsylvania, told Grow via email. "You can see the hour hand getting closer to an appointed time or in the case of these timers, the [blue] section shows times counting down, so there is a sense of decreasing time."

Timers also help with task completion. It "creates what I call a bounded-task with a start- and end-time," says Ramsay, adding that, "Having an unbounded task, 'I'm going to work until I'm done or for as long as I can,' is often too broad, vague, and non-specific for individuals with ADHD and more likely to result in procrastination."

I bought one of these timers on Amazon for about $19 and tried using it for a week. Here's how using it affected my productivity.