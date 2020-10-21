Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Spending

Walmart, other retailers are turning Black Friday 'into an entire season' of discounts

Retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have expanded their Black Friday sales for 2020.

Aditi Shrikant@aditi_shrikant
Twenty/20

Black Friday was once the kickoff to the holiday shopping season, and waiting in a lengthy Black Friday line on Thanksgiving night to get the jump on big discounts is a tradition for many Americans.

In recent years, retailers have spread out the sales, building up deals for Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday, and Super Saturday. Now, in response to the pandemic, retailers are pushing more Black Friday doorbusters online and earlier in the season, and some stores have decided to shorten Black Friday itself by not opening their doors on Thanksgiving at all.

"Pretty much all the major players have already announced they'll be closed on Thanksgiving this year," says Kristin McGrath, editor and shopping expert at BlackFriday.com. "Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Best Buy, and others have been falling into line over the past couple months."

The shift comes as stores look to dilute holiday shopping crowds while still racking up sales. Store traffic during the holiday season is expected to be down 25% compared to last year, according to consulting firm ShopperTrak. 

The schedule change doesn't mean you won't be able to get Black Friday deals, though: "Retailers are compensating for the loss of in-store Thanksgiving shopping by making Black Friday into an entire season," McGrath says.

How to find the best deals this fall

"You will definitely be able to get the usual doorbusters online instead of in stores this year," says McGrath.

Walmart is spreading the spending holiday over three separate events, where you can shop online or in stores. Online deals will be released a bit earlier than in-store ones, though. For example, the first event starts November 4 at 7 p.m. ET, then more new deals will be announced on November 7 online at 12 a.m. ET, and 5 a.m. local time in stores.

Sam's Club is hosting many savings events throughout November, including their annual Thanks-Savings event. This year, it will be a 10-day sale from November 20 to 29. Usually, it is four days long.

Retailers are compensating for the loss of in-store Thanksgiving shopping by making Black Friday into an entire season.
Kristin McGrath
shopping expert at BlackFriday.com

Target has also said it plans to offer Black Friday pricing through the entire month of November, according to McGrath.

Best Buy started offering some Black Friday deals during Prime Day and stated that it will guarantee Black Friday-level discounts. So if you buy something today and its price drops between now and Black Friday, the retailer will refund the difference.

"They are offering a small selection of its Black Friday discounts on those days, including one of its TV doorbusters, a Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $529.99," Matt Wehner, shopping expert at BestBlackFriday.com told Grow. Laptops will also be starting at $120 and JBL wireless headphones will be $70 (original price: $140), according to reporting by The Verge.  

Online Black Friday deals build on a trend

Like many shopping changes intended to protect consumers from Covid-19 — use of QR codes, for example — the transformation of Black Friday from a one-day event to a month of discounts was already happening. Many stores already made Black Friday discounts available all weekend and until Cyber Monday.

Making Black Friday doorbuster deals available online is also not new, McGrath says. In fact, few retailers exclusively offered deals in stores during previous years.

"They've been [offering the same deals online] in some regard for years now, but this year it's becoming more blatant," she says. "The only reason to go to a physical store was if an online deal sold out, or if you really enjoyed going to stores on Thanksgiving."

Now, McGrath says, stores are just giving consumers a chance to shop for longer without having to risk contracting Covid-19.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map