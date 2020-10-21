Walmart, other retailers are turning Black Friday 'into an entire season' of discounts

Black Friday was once the kickoff to the holiday shopping season, and waiting in a lengthy Black Friday line on Thanksgiving night to get the jump on big discounts is a tradition for many Americans.

In recent years, retailers have spread out the sales, building up deals for Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday, and Super Saturday. Now, in response to the pandemic, retailers are pushing more Black Friday doorbusters online and earlier in the season, and some stores have decided to shorten Black Friday itself by not opening their doors on Thanksgiving at all.

"Pretty much all the major players have already announced they'll be closed on Thanksgiving this year," says Kristin McGrath, editor and shopping expert at BlackFriday.com. "Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Best Buy, and others have been falling into line over the past couple months."

The shift comes as stores look to dilute holiday shopping crowds while still racking up sales. Store traffic during the holiday season is expected to be down 25% compared to last year, according to consulting firm ShopperTrak.

The schedule change doesn't mean you won't be able to get Black Friday deals, though: "Retailers are compensating for the loss of in-store Thanksgiving shopping by making Black Friday into an entire season," McGrath says.