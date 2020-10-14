October market gains surpass September losses, Walmart's Black Friday plan: Here’s how the headlines could affect your money

Tuesday ended a four-day market rally but October looks good, the Fed Vice Chair says the economy could take a year to return to pre-pandemic levels, and Walmart's Black Friday will be spread out over three events. Here's how the headlines could affect your money:

October gains exceed September losses

Tuesday's market losses broke a four-day winning streak as investors eyed developments on the coronavirus stimulus package. Nonetheless, October market gains so far have more than made up for September's losses. It's a good reminder that buying and holding is often the best strategy to avoid worrying about the market's daily movements. Neal Solomon, CFP, likens the market to a man climbing a staircase with a yo-yo. "If your eyes are stuck on the yo-yo, you see it go up and down," he says. "But the big trend is that the man is climbing the stairs. He is going up even when the yo-yo goes up and down."

Economic recovery may take another year

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Wednesday that he expects the third-quarter GDP report to show sharp improvement, but that it will likely be another year or more before the GDP and the employment rate recover to pre-pandemic levels. "So far so good in terms of the recovery, but a ways to go not only in the U.S. but globally," he said.

Walmart divides Black Friday into three events

Walmart said Wednesday that it is divvying up its Black Friday sale into three separate November events that kick off online, in a Covid safety-related effort to dilute holiday shopping crowds. Each sale will focus on different types of products, so plan ahead.

