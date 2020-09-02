Walmart+ is launching September 15 — here's what you need to know

Walmart announced Tuesday that it will launch Walmart+, its highly anticipated new subscription service, on September 15. Although the company says it did not create the service to compete with Amazon Prime, according to reporting by CNBC, many consumers will be stacking the two against each other to see which provides more value. Walmart+ will cost $98 per year, or $12.95 per month. On an annual basis, that's $20 less than Amazon Prime, which costs $119 a year, or $12.99 a month. Aside from the price, the two subscriptions will vary in some crucial ways.

What Walmart+ is offering

Walmart already had a grocery delivery service, called Delivery Unlimited, available for the same price. It also offered two-day free shipping for orders more than $35. However, Walmart+ is designed to offer even more perks. Announced offerings in Walmart+ include discounts on gas for up to 5 cents per gallon, unlimited free delivery, and access to Scan & Go, a feature in the Walmart app. Those who signed up for Delivery Unlimited will automatically become Walmart+ members. Scan & Go might be especially appealing during the pandemic, says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at Offers.com, as it allows shoppers to scan items as they shop and not wait in a checkout line. "It could be really beneficial to those shoppers who want to shop in stores, but who want to minimize contact," she says. "Waiting for shipping or trying to book a curbside pickup slot may not be amenable to some shoppers. Because Scan & Go lets you avoid the checkout line entirely, it makes the in-store shopping experience that much more touch-free." The company says it will continue to add perks over time. For example, right now gas discounts will be available at Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express gas stations, but Sam's Club gas stations are slated to be included soon, according to reporting from Recode. Experts predict Walmart+ could also offer early access to product deals and reserved delivery spots.

How Walmart+ compares to Amazon Prime