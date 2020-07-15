Walmart and Sam's Club will join Costco, other chains in requiring shoppers to wear masks

How Walmart and Sam's Club will enforce face mask mandates

Each Walmart store will post signage to inform shoppers of the new mask requirements. To increase awareness and help with enforcement, Walmart will also have "health ambassadors" wearing black polo shirts stationed at the front entrance of each store. Their job is to inform shoppers of the mask requirement and "work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution," according to the company website. At Sam's Club, employees will be stationed outside the store to remind members to wear masks. Complimentary masks will be available to members, along with masks for purchase. Walmart is following the lead of other retailers and businesses who already require shoppers wear masks. For example, Costco has required shoppers wears masks since May 4, and Best Buy started requiring masks on July 15.

