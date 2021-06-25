Warren Buffett: Leave your children some money, but 'not enough that they can do nothing'

Warren Buffett has now given away half of his Berkshire Hathaway shares to charitable causes. This week, he distributed $4.1 billion in shares to five foundations. That new round of gifts brings his total donations to $41 billion, the legendary investor announced in a letter to shareholders published Wednesday morning. Despite having another $100 billion in shares remaining, the 90-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is not planning on sharing the bulk of his wealth with his kids. Instead, he's opting to donate all of his Berkshire shares, or 99% of his wealth. Buffett is encouraging other super-rich people to do the same: "The easiest deed in the world is to give away money that will never be of any real use to you or your family," he wrote in his recent shareholder letter. "After much observation of super-wealthy families, here's my recommendation," he added. "Leave the children enough so that they can do anything, but not enough that they can do nothing." In the letter, he also reiterated his support for overhauling the tax code. "It is fitting that Congress periodically revisits the tax policy for charitable contributions, particularly in respect to donors who get 'imaginative,'" he said.

'The more you talk about money, the easier it will get'

Buffett has long held the belief that his money should largely go to charity, rather than to his children, and he hopes that his adult children "pursue philanthropic efforts that involve both money and time." His kids won't be left empty handed, though: Each of his three children has a $2 billion foundation funded by Buffett, The Washington Post reported in 2014. One key lesson you can take away from Buffett's letter, no matter how much money you have, is that candor is helpful, says Marguerita Cheng, a certified financial planner and the co-founder and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth in Gaithersburg, Maryland. "Some people think that if they don't talk about money, the problem is going to go away." While estate planning can be an awkward topic of discussion, "the more you talk about money, the easier it will get," Cheng says.

Video by Courtney Stith

'One size definitely does not fit all'