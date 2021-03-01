'Never bet against America': 3 pieces of great advice from Warren Buffett's latest letter to shareholders

If you hold shares of a particular company, it can be a good idea to read the CEO's annual letter to shareholders. These missives can help you put the financial figures that predominate corporate filings into context, providing an inside look at a company's culture and the thinking behind its corporate strategy. But even if you don't hold any Berkshire Hathaway stock, the firm's annual CEO letter, the latest of which went live on Saturday, is worth a read, too. Its famous author, Warren Buffett, has written yearly notes to shareholders since 1965. Buffett's letters are the gold standard. Not only does he walk readers through the ins and outs of his company — a conglomerate of wholly owned subsidiaries and an investment portfolio of publicly traded firms — but he stops to give insights on his investing thought process, sharing candid, personal stories along the way. Taken together, Buffett's letters represent the collected wisdom of America's greatest investor. Here are three lessons he offers in the latest installment.

'Never bet against America'

Throughout the years, Buffett has given much of the credit for his enormous wealth to the good fortune of having been born in the U.S., which he considers to be the greatest economy in the history of the world. This year's sentiments were no different. "In its brief 232 years of existence, however, there has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America," he writes. "Despite some severe interruptions, our country's economic progress has been breathtaking." It's Buffett's belief in the country of his birth that gives him the confidence to advise that most investors buy a "cross-section" of America, investing in low-cost mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that track the performance of the U.S. stock market. Over the course of Buffett's career, that would have been a very good idea. From 1965 through 2020, the S&P 500 produced a 10% annualized gain, for an overall gain of more than 23,000%. "Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America," Buffett writes. It's wise not to bet against Buffett, either. Berkshire shares climbed 20% per year, on average, over the same period.

Ignore hot investing tips in favor of a diversified, buy-and-hold strategy

Building wealth slowly and steadily is the style at Berkshire, and Buffett hopes to keep it that way, even after he and right-hand man Charlie Munger are no longer running things. His recent letter cautions investors against seeking out advice from (or investing in companies run by) folks looking to turn a quick buck. "[Investors] will find CEOs and market gurus with enticing ideas. If they want price targets, managed earnings and 'stories,' they will not lack suitors," he writes. "'Technicians' will confidently instruct them as to what some wiggles on a chart portend for a stock's next move. The calls for action will never stop." Most of those investors, Buffett says, can actually do well, provided they don't act rashly. "Indeed, a patient and level-headed monkey, who constructs a portfolio by throwing 50 darts at a board listing all of the S&P 500, will – over time – enjoy dividends and capital gains, just as long as it never gets tempted to make changes in its original 'selections,'" Buffett writes.

Use your money strategically and don't overpay for an investment