You could make $25/hr or more at 3 B2B side hustles that help out new businesses

Discord community manager

Discord is a chat platform like the popular workplace app Slack. Historically, it was used by gamers, but it has since expanded and includes many different interest groups. Discord has 150 million monthly users, according to the site. Many companies are turning to the site to create their own communities, and they'll need someone to help manage those communities, answer questions as a rep for the company, and help onboard even more members. So the role of Discord community manager is going to be "big," Rewers predicts. She believes someone in such an administrative position could make $25 to $30 per hour.

Part-time recruiter

"There are millions of small business owners out there, and their biggest frustration, and the thing that takes them the most time that they hate doing, is finding the resources they need to make their visions come to reality," says Rewers. What these business owners need is part-time recruitment help, "like a new breed of a virtual assistant meets recruiter," she says. This person would take on the work of seeking out temporary talent for projects on sites like LinkedIn and Fiverr, screening candidates for the right skill set and fit for the team, and helping the employer narrow down the list to the top contenders.

Video by David Fang "We have a community of 700 to 800 business owners in one of our membership communities," says Rewers, "and I can guarantee you, every single one of them would want somebody to do this as a side hustle." She says the gig could pay between $25 and $50 per hour.

