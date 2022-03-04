You could make $25/hr or more at 3 B2B side hustles that help out new businesses

- More than 5 million business applications were filed in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
- Many will need part-time help, creating a great opportunity for people to pick up some side hustles.
- Try offering to create content, manage a discord community, or do some part-time recruiting for these businesses.
American entrepreneurs got busy in 2021: More than 5 million business applications were filed that year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
If you're thinking of picking up a side hustle in 2022, you may want to consider a B2B hustle that could help out these new ventures. After all, a great deal of work and detail goes into building a business, including finding a location, buying necessary equipment, and getting the word out about that product or service — and it's not unusual for business owners to outsource those tasks, and others.
Here are three well-paying B2B side hustles.
Content creator
"I think the big thing this year is content creation," says Angelique Rewers, CEO of BoldHaus, a consulting firm that helps small businesses find corporate clients. There's a "tremendous amount of opportunity" in the space, she says, and it's often well paid.
Content creation can mean "someone to handle their graphics for their webinar, for their Instagram page, for their Pinterest page," says side hustle expert Latasha Peterson. Or it could mean someone to help businesses write blog posts on their website, create videos for TikTok or YouTube, and so on.
Start by considering what kind of skill you have to offer, such as video editing, writing, illustration, photography, or an expertise in using a given social media outlet. Then peruse freelancer sites, including Fiverr and Upwork, to see how hustlers are packaging similar services and for how much.
Fiverr video editor Jessica Herring, for example, offers video editing services for $50-$150 per project. Photographer Aleksandr Wilde offers an array of photo services for hundreds to thousands of dollars. Copywriter Stefan Georgi charges $50,000 per copywriting project.
Discord community manager
Discord is a chat platform like the popular workplace app Slack. Historically, it was used by gamers, but it has since expanded and includes many different interest groups. Discord has 150 million monthly users, according to the site.
Many companies are turning to the site to create their own communities, and they'll need someone to help manage those communities, answer questions as a rep for the company, and help onboard even more members. So the role of Discord community manager is going to be "big," Rewers predicts.
She believes someone in such an administrative position could make $25 to $30 per hour.
Part-time recruiter
"There are millions of small business owners out there, and their biggest frustration, and the thing that takes them the most time that they hate doing, is finding the resources they need to make their visions come to reality," says Rewers.
What these business owners need is part-time recruitment help, "like a new breed of a virtual assistant meets recruiter," she says. This person would take on the work of seeking out temporary talent for projects on sites like LinkedIn and Fiverr, screening candidates for the right skill set and fit for the team, and helping the employer narrow down the list to the top contenders.
Video by David Fang
"We have a community of 700 to 800 business owners in one of our membership communities," says Rewers, "and I can guarantee you, every single one of them would want somebody to do this as a side hustle."
She says the gig could pay between $25 and $50 per hour.
'There are so many social media groups for small business owners'
If your skill sets and interests match up with the above business needs, you could start by creating profiles for yourself on sites like Fiverr, Upwork, and Thumbtack advertising your expertise and rates. Make sure your LinkedIn profile reflects your relevant experience so companies can find you on that platform if they're looking.
"There are so many social media groups for small business owners," says Rewers, including on platforms like Facebook. Some have anywhere from 10,000 to 50,000 members. Once your profiles are up, join these groups and start offering your services when employers say they're looking.
What often happens, says Rewers, is if "you start doing work for a handful of business owners, they all will refer you to everyone else."
