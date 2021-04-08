What it's like to launch an unusual side hustle, from a mom starting a gig as a death doula

Hannah Genton has "had a close relationship with death from my most formative years," she says. "From the ages of 12 to 17, I lost five people very, very close to me." These included her best friend and her grandparents.

"That has shaped everything I've done in my life," says Genton, 34, a founding partner at distributed law firm CGL and a mother of two. "It gives me kind of an urgency to live." As part of that urgency, Genton realized that she needed an outlet outside of work and family, a passion project to help bring more balance into her life.

In 2019, after moving to Costa Rica, Genton discovered an unusual gig: death doula. While many people think of doulas as providing nonmedical support to people before, during, or after a birth, a death doula provides such support for those nearing the end of their lives.

"They are an emotional support person that is hired by the family or the dying person to assist in the transition process," she says. A death doula might help someone in their final months or days build a legacy project chronicling their life, for example. They also help families process grief, help caregivers with daily tasks, prepare the dying space, as well as providing other aid.

Genton and her family moved back to the U.S., to Salt Lake City, in October 2020, and she has since been working to get her death doula certification in hopes of starting work in late summer. "This approach is like a soul side hustle," she says. It will help her serve others and feel more fulfilled herself, regardless of how much money she'll end up making.

Here's how Genton has approached starting an unusual kind of side hustle and her advice for building up a passion project on the side.