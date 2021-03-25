39% of Americans have no money in the stock market and over 50% say it's 'rigged,' survey finds

Investing is the key to building long-term wealth and meeting big financial goals such as retirement. But 39% of adults say they have no money invested in the stock market, according to a new survey from Bankrate that polled more than 2,500 people.

Two of the main issues holding them back: a lack of resources and of knowledge. The first holds back 56% of people who don't invest and the second 32%. "People who aren't investing predominantly say it's because they don't have the money available to invest, or they don't understand stocks," says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

Suspicions about the fairness of the system don't help, either. When asked whether they believe the market is "rigged against individual investors," more than half of all people surveyed agreed.

The results of Bankrate's survey come after January's so-called "meme stocks" market frenzy, during which Reddit users and other individual investors bid up the prices of companies that financial institutions were betting against, like GameStop. The appearance of a battle between retail traders and big investors probably didn't help bolster confidence.

Still, only 13% of noninvestors said that sentiment is keeping them from getting started in the market. A lot of people who question the system participate in it anyway. "It seems that that perception rises among people that are already invested, more so than that notion precedes actual investing in the market," McBride says.

Here's how to overcome knowledge and financial barriers and start investing to build long-term wealth, according to experts.