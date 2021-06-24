Money doesn't make you middle class — here's what does, according to an anthropologist, sociologist, and philosopher

Being middle class 'starts with a kind of cultural place'

Your financial priorities matter more than how much money you make, according to cultural anthropologist Caitlin Zaloom, an associate professor of social and cultural analysis at New York University. Your class status "starts with a kind of cultural place," she says. "It's not necessarily an economic one. We can lead with the idea that class is tied very closely to a particular set of aspirations and whether or not people have the economic capacity to achieve those aspirations." That means you have to take on debt to achieve certain goals. "The middle class are people who make too much money to quality for lower-income grants, but make too little to pay for a college education in cash," she explains. Only considering income, she says, can be misleading: "You can take someone who is an artist and making $15,000 a year, and their family has a lot of wealth — those people are rich." Another reason an artist from a wealthy family who is making $15,000 is not middle class is because that person's family has likely hit the peak of success. "Fundamentally, one of the things that makes a person middle class is this aspiration for their children to do better," she says. "An artist who has enormous family wealth, it is unlikely that this person's children are going to be doing better than them. They don't have to do better."

Fundamentally, one of the things that makes a person middle class is this aspiration for their children to do better. Caitlin Zaloom anthropologist, New York University

The middle class is the 'central pillar to society'

Another reason people might categorize themselves as middle class is because they believe they belong to the most culturally dominant part of a population, says Philipp Rosemann, a professor and chair of philosophy at Maynooth University. "They are precepting that they are the central pillar of society that upholds everything," he says. Being middle class is less tied to your income and more tied to what freedoms that income allows. Do you have time to look up political candidates and make an educated vote? Do you have time to read the news? Someone who works three jobs and is still below the poverty line probably does not, he says.

Class is tied very closely to a particular set of aspirations and whether or not people have the economic capacity to achieve those aspirations. Caitlin Zaloom anthropologist, New York University

As a middle-class American, "you are a representative of the center of society," he says. "You have a voice in the political process. You're not so economically precarious that you feel powerless and completely dependent on gifts from others." Ultimately, if you are in the middle class, you are the norm or the control group. "The middle class is also the class that sets the tone, culturally, in the country," he says. For example, in years past, mainstream television focused on broadcasting what the average American wanted to see. So the middle class decided how provocative depictions of violence or sex could be. And, once again, those working many jobs for most hours of their days are unlikely to be watching a lot of television, he says. So their preferences were not catered to.

The middle class is also the class that sets the tone, culturally, in the country. Philipp Rosemann Chair of philosophy, Maynooth University

'Lifestyle distinctions signal who is a member of the middle class'