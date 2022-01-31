If you max out your 401(k) in 2022, here's how much more money you could end up with for retirement

Making the most of your 401(k) or other tax-advantaged workplace accounts can be a powerful retirement savings strategy, experts say.

In part, that's because you can put aside a lot: For 2022, savers can stash up to $20,500 in their 401(k), up from $19,500 in 2021. Catch-up contributions for investors 50 and older allow for an extra $6,500, for a total contribution of $27,000. Any free money your employer throws in doesn't count toward those totals.

For perspective, the IRA contribution limit for 2022 is just $6,000.

But maxing out your 401(k) contributions takes some doing: During 2020, just 12% of participants did so, according to Vanguard's latest How America Saves report.