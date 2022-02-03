If you max out your IRA in 2022, here's how much more money you could have for retirement

The road to a comfortable retirement can get easier if you make the most of an IRA.

Saving in an individual retirement account can be an easy and accessible way to prepare for your financial future, experts say, especially if you don't have access to a workplace retirement plan. In 2020, about one-third of private industry workers didn't, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The maximum amount you can save in 2022 is the same as last year: Investors can stash up to $6,000 in either a traditional or Roth IRA, according to an IRS announcement. Catch-up contributions for those 50 and older allow an extra $1,000, for a total of $7,000.

Though the max hasn't changed, the IRS did increase income limits, meaning you could earn a bit more in 2022 and still contribute to a Roth IRA or claim a tax deduction on traditional IRA contributions.