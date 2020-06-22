Newly remote workers are fleeing cities: 3 things to consider before making a big move

Rent, don't buy

You don't know a town until you've lived there for a bit, says Mark La Spisa, a certified financial planner and president of Vermillion Financial Advisors in South Barrington, Illinois. So don't make any moves you can't easily reverse. "Rent for the first year," he says. "If you buy versus if you rent, you cut your flexibility down. If you're going to move somewhere new, you want flexibility to get the lay of the land." The factors that determine whether a person wants to stay in a new city are often abstract, Jennifer Abcug, a social worker who specializes in life transitions, told Grow, and not just financial. "You want to have a sense of what kind of community you are moving into, in terms of social connections," she says. By waiting to buy, you won't be committing to a neighborhood that turns out not be the right fit for you.

Video by Courtney Stith

Research state taxes and other hidden costs

"Not all places are created equal when it comes to taxes," La Spisa says. For example, Colorado, has an effective state and local tax rate of 8.58% for the median U.S. household, according to a 2020 Wallethub survey. In Texas, there is no income or vehicle tax, but the real estate tax is 6.11%. Ask yourself, "What is the tax structure and how does it differ from where you are?" La Spisa says. If the city you are currently in has many public transit options and doesn't require you to have a car, check to see if that is still a possibility in your new city. If you do need a car, you'll have to budget for getting one — and the attendant costs, such as vehicle taxes. By researching state taxes and other less obvious costs before you move, you'll be able to plan more accurately for what life costs in your soon-to-be home.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

Budget for a possible change of plans