What to do with your old 401(k) if you lost your job during coronavirus

If you're one of the millions of Americans who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, you've likely had a lot on your financial to-do list: Filing for unemployment benefits, for instance, and figuring out how to get health insurance coverage. One thing that may get lost in the mix, though, is what to do with retirement accounts from your former workplace, like your 401(k) employer sponsored retirement account. Losing your job means losing your ability to contribute to the account — but the money you've accumulated will still be there. Here's what experts suggest you do with it.

Size up your 401(k) options

Usually, you'll have three options when it comes to your old 401(k): Keep the money in your old employer's plan

Roll the money over into a new account, either a new employer's 401(k) plan or an IRA

Withdraw the money, which would mean you need to pay taxes and penalties Some of those options may not be open to you. For example, your old employer may not let you keep your money in its plan if your balance is less than $5,000, or your new company may not accept a rollover. Keeping your money in your old employer's plan can be the easiest option — you don't have to do anything, and the money will remain in the account, though you won't be able to continue to make contributions. There's a risk you could lose track of that old account, though. Companies have been unable to reach more than 25 million "missing participants" who left behind a workplace plan from 2004 through 2013, according to a 2018 Government Accountability Office analysis.

Video by Ian Wolsten To keep that from happening to you, experts say the best move for most people is to roll the money over either into a new employer's 401(k) plan when you get a new job or to move the money to an IRA. That helps you keep track of your money and keep up with your contributions. "Move your money into a standalone IRA," says Melody Juge, founder of Life Income Management, a North Carolina-based financial services firm. Juge recommends that you "transfer the money out" as soon as you can so that you can keep contributing even while you're between jobs. An IRA also gives you more control over how your money is invested because you aren't limited to the handful of options your employer plan offers. But you'll also encounter different fees, so make sure you compare your options before you move your money.

'You don't touch retirement money'