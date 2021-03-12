Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Stimulus Updates and Resources

$1,400 checks, a $3,600 child tax credit, $300/week unemployment: 7 ways the American Rescue Plan could help you

Stimulus payments will be up to $1,400 for individuals and up to $2,800 for married couples.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Share
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong | Getty Images

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law Thursday, ensuring millions of Americans will receive an array of assistance as the coronavirus pandemic continues into its second year.

Although the economy shows signs of recovery — 379,000 jobs were added in February, according to the Department of Labor18 million people are still receiving some form of unemployment assistance, and millions are struggling to cover basic expenses like rent. The latest stimulus allocates money to a variety of federal and state assistance programs.

Here are seven ways the law could help you.

Stimulus checks

The plan includes the much-anticipated third round of stimulus payments. Direct deposits will start hitting bank accounts as early as this weekend, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

Payments will be in the amount of up to $1,400 for individuals and up to $2,800 for married couples, plus an additional $1,400 per eligible dependent, with no cap on the number of dependents that can be claimed.

Calculate how much you could get with our stimulus check calculator.

Unemployment benefits

Many provisions targeted toward helping those who have been laid off during the pandemic have been included in the law.

Chief among them: an additional $300 per week in enhanced federal unemployment benefits through September 6. The package also extends until early September both the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, gig workers, and part-timers, and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which continues unemployment for people who exhaust their regular state benefits.

VIDEO3:2303:23
5 lesser-known benefits in the stimulus bill besides $1,400 checks
Saving

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

Family tax credits

Several provisions aim to help families with children. One temporarily expands the Child Tax Credit. The maximum amount eligible parents can receive for a qualifying child dependent in 2021 is $3,000 annually, or $250 per month, per child ages 6 to 17, and $3,600 annually, or $300 per month, for each child under the age of 6. The package calls for up to half of that credit to be paid out to families this year, with the other half claimable when you file your taxes next spring.

The act also raises the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to a maximum $4,000 in eligible expenses for one child or $8,000 for two or more children. To qualify, you must pay for child care in order for you and your spouse to work, and your child must be under the age of 13.

Future student debt forgiveness

There was a lot of talk about the possibility of including student loan forgiveness in the bill. Although the American Rescue Plan does not forgive any debt, it does include a provision that lays the groundwork for future loan forgiveness. If the federal government decides to cancel student loans between now and 2025, the amount that gets forgiven will be tax-free.

Rental and mortgage assistance

Millions of people are behind on their housing payments. To help, the law provides $25 billion in rental and utility assistance and another $10 billion in mortgage aid.

VIDEO6:3506:35
Coronavirus: How the pandemic is affecting renters and homebuyers
Spending

Video by Richard Washington

Funds for small businesses

The law puts another $7.25 billion in the Paycheck Protection Program and another $15 billion in the Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help small businesses stay afloat. It also provides $28.6 billion to help restaurants, specifically.

Health care benefits

The law includes a provision stipulating the government will subsidize premiums for laid off workers to keep their employer-sponsored health insurance through COBRA. The benefit lasts through September, for qualifying workers.

The law also temporarily removes the income cap on premium subsidies for people who buy health insurance through the federal exchange or state marketplaces. For the next two years, the amount those consumer pay for insurance will be limited to 8.5% of income.

Grow is published by Acorns + CNBC. Acorns helps you invest spare change automatically into diversified portfolios. Download the app today or learn more at Acorns.com.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2021 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2021 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map