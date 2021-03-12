$1,400 checks, a $3,600 child tax credit, $300/week unemployment: 7 ways the American Rescue Plan could help you

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Stimulus checks

The plan includes the much-anticipated third round of stimulus payments. Direct deposits will start hitting bank accounts as early as this weekend, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. Payments will be in the amount of up to $1,400 for individuals and up to $2,800 for married couples, plus an additional $1,400 per eligible dependent, with no cap on the number of dependents that can be claimed. Calculate how much you could get with our stimulus check calculator.

Unemployment benefits

Many provisions targeted toward helping those who have been laid off during the pandemic have been included in the law. Chief among them: an additional $300 per week in enhanced federal unemployment benefits through September 6. The package also extends until early September both the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, gig workers, and part-timers, and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which continues unemployment for people who exhaust their regular state benefits.

Family tax credits

Several provisions aim to help families with children. One temporarily expands the Child Tax Credit. The maximum amount eligible parents can receive for a qualifying child dependent in 2021 is $3,000 annually, or $250 per month, per child ages 6 to 17, and $3,600 annually, or $300 per month, for each child under the age of 6. The package calls for up to half of that credit to be paid out to families this year, with the other half claimable when you file your taxes next spring. The act also raises the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to a maximum $4,000 in eligible expenses for one child or $8,000 for two or more children. To qualify, you must pay for child care in order for you and your spouse to work, and your child must be under the age of 13.

Future student debt forgiveness

There was a lot of talk about the possibility of including student loan forgiveness in the bill. Although the American Rescue Plan does not forgive any debt, it does include a provision that lays the groundwork for future loan forgiveness. If the federal government decides to cancel student loans between now and 2025, the amount that gets forgiven will be tax-free.

Rental and mortgage assistance

Millions of people are behind on their housing payments. To help, the law provides $25 billion in rental and utility assistance and another $10 billion in mortgage aid.

Funds for small businesses

The law puts another $7.25 billion in the Paycheck Protection Program and another $15 billion in the Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help small businesses stay afloat. It also provides $28.6 billion to help restaurants, specifically.

Health care benefits