Amazon, RiteAid set purchase limits on Plan B: Where to get emergency contraceptives outside major retailers

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that had protected a woman's right to choose to have an abortion, some major retailers saw a rush to buy emergency contraceptive, or Plan B, which is a popular brand of the drug Levonorgestrel.

In response, stores are putting purchase limits on the product.

RiteAid, for example, is capping Plan B purchases. "Due to increased demand, at this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer," a spokesperson told Grow.

Amazon is also implementing a purchase limit of three. The company did not respond to requests for comment, but confirmed its limit to CNBC. You can order up to 30 My Choice one-pill contraceptives on Amazon.com. The delivery will take about one month, though.

CVS implemented a purchase limit, which it quickly rolled back, according to a statement the company sent to Grow on Tuesday.

"Immediately following the Supreme Court decision, we saw a sharp increase in the sale of emergency contraceptives and implemented a temporary purchase limit to ensure equitable access," the CVS statement read. "Sales have since returned to normal and we're in the process of removing the purchase limits, which will take effect in-store and on CVS.com over the next 24 hours. We continue to have ample supply of emergency contraceptives to meet customer needs."

Walgreens has no purchase limit at the moment, according to a company representative.

If you're looking to stock up on Plan B for the future or need it immediately, there are places outside major pharmacies and retailers you can look, health experts say.