Amazon, RiteAid set purchase limits on Plan B: Where to get emergency contraceptives outside major retailers
- After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade some major retailers saw a rush to buy emergency contraceptives.
- In response, stores including Rite Aid and Amazon are putting purchase limits on the product.
- "Every woman should have these on hand long before she needs them just so she doesn't have to scramble to get them," one health expert says.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that had protected a woman's right to choose to have an abortion, some major retailers saw a rush to buy emergency contraceptive, or Plan B, which is a popular brand of the drug Levonorgestrel.
In response, stores are putting purchase limits on the product.
RiteAid, for example, is capping Plan B purchases. "Due to increased demand, at this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer," a spokesperson told Grow.
Amazon is also implementing a purchase limit of three. The company did not respond to requests for comment, but confirmed its limit to CNBC. You can order up to 30 My Choice one-pill contraceptives on Amazon.com. The delivery will take about one month, though.
CVS implemented a purchase limit, which it quickly rolled back, according to a statement the company sent to Grow on Tuesday.
"Immediately following the Supreme Court decision, we saw a sharp increase in the sale of emergency contraceptives and implemented a temporary purchase limit to ensure equitable access," the CVS statement read. "Sales have since returned to normal and we're in the process of removing the purchase limits, which will take effect in-store and on CVS.com over the next 24 hours. We continue to have ample supply of emergency contraceptives to meet customer needs."
Walgreens has no purchase limit at the moment, according to a company representative.
If you're looking to stock up on Plan B for the future or need it immediately, there are places outside major pharmacies and retailers you can look, health experts say.
Online-only retailers and pharmacies
Retailers that sell contraceptive online exclusively are proving to have stock, says Brittni Frederiksen, the associate director of women's health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.
"Not all of these companies accept insurance, so for some you have to pay out of pocket," she says. "It can run up to $50."
The Pill Club, for example, can offer Plan B for a little at $0 if you're insured and $20 if you're not. Nurx offers the pill for for a little as $0 with insurance and $15 without, although it is currently unavailable in a handful of states, according to the company site.
Not all of these companies accept insurance so for some you have to pay out of pocket.Brittni FrederiksenAssociate director of women's health policy, Kaiser Family Foundation
Planned Parenthood and health clinics
Planned Parenthood and other local health clinics are a "good option" for those who can't find Plan B at their retailers, says physician-turned-financial-advisor Carolyn McClanahan, a CFP and the founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida.
Call your local clinic or Planned Parenthood branch to see if they are offering it. At Planned Parenthood, it will be either "free or low cost," according to the company site.
Remember, even if you don't need emergency contraceptive now, it's good to have some on-hand for the future, McClanahan says.
"Given the Roe v. Wade decision, every woman should have these on hand long before she needs them just so she doesn't have to scramble to get them," she says.
