Shopping tradition comes to 'a screeching halt': More stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year

Waiting in a lengthy Black Friday line on Thanksgiving night is a tradition for many Americans, and in recent years, many stores have opened their doors to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day. But this year, some retailers have decided not to open on Thanksgiving at all.

"It appears that 2020 has brought the tradition of stores opening early on Thanksgiving to run sales to a screeching halt," says Kristin McGrath, editor and shopping expert at BlackFriday.com. "Pretty much all the major players have already announced they'll be closed on Thanksgiving this year."

The shift comes as store look to dilute holiday shopping crowds while still racking up sales. Store traffic during the holiday season is expected to be down 25% compared to last year, according to consulting firm ShopperTrak.

Here's a running list of big box retailers that, as of mid-October, have announced they will not be open on Thanksgiving.

The schedule change doesn't mean you won't be able to get Black Friday deals, though. "Retailers are compensating for the loss of in-store Thanksgiving shopping by making Black Friday into an entire season," McGrath says.

For the whole month of November, stores will be offering Black Friday discounts — for example, Best Buy already posted some deals — and many are opening early Black Friday morning.

