Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
News You Can Use

White House ups coronavirus stimulus offer to $1.9 trillion, ATM fees fall: Here's how the headlines could affect your money

The White House ups its coronavirus bill offer to $1.9 billion, edging closer to consensus.

Euny Hong@euny
Twenty/20

Markets are up on coronavirus stimulus hopes as the White House boosts its stimulus offer to $1.9 trillion. Meanwhile, for the first time in 15 years, ATM fees are down. Here's how the headlines could affect your money. 

Markets just 4% short of all-time highs

Markets were up Tuesday as investors were cautiously optimistic about coronavirus stimulus bill talks. The Dow and S&P saw their second consecutive day of gains, while the Nasdaq ended a five-day losing streak. All three indexes ended the day about 4% shy of their all-time highs and continued to rise Wednesday morning.

So much for the October Effect, or the belief that October is a bad month for markets. It's a good reminder that buying and selling based on the calendar isn't usually a good long-term strategy.

White House ups stimulus offer

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNBC that Democrats and the White House have made "good progress" on stimulus talks but that they have "a ways to go." He hopes to see "some kind of agreement before the weekend." 

The White House upped its offer Tuesday to $1.9 trillion, edging closer to the $2.2 trillion the House approved earlier this month. So far, all parties agree that the new package would include individual stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits. 

ATM fees down for the first time in 15 years

For the first time in 15 years, ATM fees haven't gone up, according to Bankrate. In fact, they fell: from an average $4.72 last year to $4.64. Pandemic-related fee freezes helped, but you can often avoid ATM fees altogether by switching banks.

Words you've heard: October Effect

The October Effect refers to the belief that October is a cursed month for markets. Some of the market's worst disasters occurred in October, like Black Tuesday in 1929 and Black Monday in 1987. But overall, from 1960-2019, the change in the S&P between September to October was a nearly break-even 0.096%. 

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map