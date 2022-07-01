Amazon, Target, and other big box retailers might pay you to keep your returns, experts say: here's why

Retailers' ongoing struggle with supply chain issues is showing up in an unexpected place: returns. Shoppers who try to return an item bought online may find the retailer offers them a refund and tells them to keep the product.

As Americans continue to feel the pinch of inflation, they are spending less freely than they were during the peak of the pandemic. This is causing many big box retailers to have a surplus of inventory and be less keen to take back unwanted items, Karthik Easwar, an associate teaching professor at Georgetown University who specializes in consumer psychology and decision-making, recently told Grow.

"With supply chain issues, the Targets and Walmarts and Best Buys overstocked those things expecting that demand to keep going," Easwar said. "With inflation, as they are now filling their shelves, we are pulling back. They are overstocking and we are less interested in those products."

This practice of offering return-less refunds is meant to alleviate some of the costs retailers absorb when shoppers make returns, says David Swartz, an equity analyst at Morningstar who focuses on retail. "It's logistical headache to take products back," he added. "Their systems are designed to take products out not take products back. Shipping costs are higher, but also it is labor."