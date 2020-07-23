Why housing prices are soaring during the pandemic, and what it means for you

1) The toilet-paper panic is over

In March, Americans didn't know how to react to the pandemic and began hoarding essentials — most notably, toilet paper. That's not happening any longer. Even though cases are rising in many parts of the country, the level of fear, and its impact on economic activity, is different now. Housing expert and former mortgage broker Logan Mohtashami sees toilet paper hoarding as a leading indicator. "In March people thought, 'I'm not going to buy a house right now. I'm not going to sell a house right now,'" Mohtashami, now lead analyst for HousingWire.com, says. "We don't see that right now even with the rise in cases. I do channel checks. The fear of the virus, the initial shock, put the housing market in a coma. But the country is starting to learn to live with the virus. After a few weeks, people said, 'Hey I'm still alive, I'm going to go through with the house sale.'"

Video by David Fang

2) This recession is not like the last one

In the years leading up to the 2009 housing crash, real estate prices were artificially inflated by speculators and various complex credit instruments. Homeowners in some states got used to 20% annual appreciation rates, which was unsustainable. More than 7 million existing homes were sold annually, a level that also proved unsustainable. In 2019, just more than 5 million existing homes were sold, according to Realtor.com. Housing prices might feel high to house shoppers, but growth rates have been much more modest in recent years. And in 2019, median house prices actually fell in the U.S. for the first time in seven years, according to Zillow. So when Covid-19 hit, the market wasn't nearly as fragile as it was in 2009.

3) Demographics matter

Despite all the layoffs and furloughs, there were still 133 million Americans with jobs, even during the worst of the economic shock in April. Roughly 5 million existing homes are sold every year, and roughly 20% are cash buyers. So the nationwide housing market only needs about 4 million mortgage borrowers annually for sales to be stable, Mohtashami says. If you are looking to sell a home, the good news is that there are 72 million millennials (23-38-year-olds) in America right now, all moving into the stage of life when they'd traditionally buy a home. They're the largest such group in U.S. history. "It seems odd to people that home sales aren't collapsing, but it's perfectly normal to me because housing is driven by demographics and mortgage rates, and in the history of America we've never had this good of a demographic [of potential homebuyers]," Mohtashami says.

4) Mortgages are cheap — really cheap

Almost immediately after the coronavirus hit, the Federal Reserve dropped its benchmark interest rate to zero. The follow-on impact of that is mortgage rates continue to be among the lowest in history, recently falling below 3%. It's hard to overstate the importance of cheap money and its ability to deliver lower monthly payments as a factor in propping up the homebuying market.

5) No foreclosure crisis

One other contrast with the Great Recession that shouldn't be ignored: This time around, mortgage forbearance plans were put in place almost immediately, with about 4 million of Americans taking the opportunity to delay monthly payments up to a year. The CARES Act, passed in March, made it relatively easy for homeowners struggling from the economic impact of Covid to stay in their homes. That means a pandemic-related foreclosure crisis is off the table until at least 2021. That stands in stark contrast to 2009-2011, when empty homes started popping up all around the country, dragging down nearby housing values with them.

6) Urban flight isn't real, at least not yet